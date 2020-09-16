Notable Women in Finance: Laura Hutchison

Category: Notable Women in Finance

Notable Women in Finance Number of years working in your current industry: 19

19 Number of years with your current company/firm: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: BA Public Relations Mount Mary College

BA Public Relations Mount Mary College Graduate degree/university: MBA Marquette University

Laura Hutchison has nearly two decades of experience in the financial industry. She has held high-level positions in several firms, including currently serving as senior director at Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual.

As senior director, Distribution Growth Ventures, Hutchison serves as a member of the distribution growth ventures team.

The team identifies and invests in highly differentiated ways to grow Northwestern Mutual’s industry leading distribution system.

Her current focus is expanding into underpenetrated and high growth markets, investing in technology and innovation, as well as acquisition of growing advisor practices that align to Northwestern Mutual’s integrated planning approach.

Hutchison earned her undergraduate degree in public relations from Mount Mary College, her MBA from Marquette University and has earned CIMA, CPWA and RCC certifications in the industry.

“It isn’t her academic or professional accomplishments that make her deserving of recognition,” said Terry Spencer, retirement plan consultant at Northwestern Mutual. “What makes her stand out is her ability to identify talent in areas others don’t see.”

According to Spencer, Hutchison is committed to nurturing and mentoring those around her – helping them succeed.

“She has personally molded and mentored dozens of men and women who have become executives, high level salespeople and entrepreneurs in the community,” Spencer added.