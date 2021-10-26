Crumbl Cookies coming to Bayshore early next year

Gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies continues to expand across southeastern Wisconsin, with Bayshore in Glendale slated as its next location.

The shopping center announced Tuesday that Crumbl Cookies will open in February 2022 near the south entrance, on the corner of West Silver Spring Drive and North Bayshore Drive. The space was previously home to Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters, which relocated the cafe to Shorewood in 2020.

This would be the sixth Crumbl Cookies location in the Milwaukee area and ninth in Wisconsin. It’s the next step in a rapid statewide expansion by local franchise group WIBB, which launched Wisconsin’s first Crumbl Cookies early this year in Sun Prairie. Other locations have since opened in Madison, Delafield, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie, with more planned in Germantown, Grafton, Appleton, and now Glendale.

The chain serves a weekly rotating menu of four specialty cookie flavors (out of its 120-plus repertoire), in addition to its mainstay Milk Chocolate Chip and Chilled Sugar cookies. Cookies are baked fresh in-house daily and are available for takeout, curbside-pick up, delivery, and catering. Nationally, the Utah-based brand has more than 221 locations in 34 states, and growing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Crumbl Cookies to Bayshore,” said Mario Mireles, senior general manager at Bayshore. “They offer a fresh and exciting new concept that our guests and community members will certainly enjoy.”

Crumbl Cookies is among a new wave of tenants recently opened or announced at Bayshore amid the property’s ongoing revitalization. Target opened last week in the former Boston Store space. Other recent milestones include renovations to the rotunda area, a new Total Wine & More store and a renovated town square, called The Yard. Hundreds of new apartment units are under construction, and a Culver’s restaurant is planned on the north side of the property.