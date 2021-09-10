Site of future Bayshore Culver’s sold, construction to begin in coming weeks

The site of the future Culver's restaurant at Bayshore
in Glendale has been sold, with construction slated to begin in the coming weeks.
According to state records, Bayshore Land Co. LLC acquired the 1.45-acre site along Bayshore Drive in Glendale for $2.3 million. Bayshore Land Co. is registered to Dimitri Dimitropoulos, who is co-owner of the Culver's at 1325 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood.
The seller is an affiliate of Bayshore
operator, Dallas-based Cypress Equities
.
Dimitropoulos said in an interview he anticipates construction to begin within the next couple of weeks. His group is aiming for an opening around March or April.
The new Culver's will initially hire around 65 or 70 people, he said. Hiring will likely begin around February.
"We were trying to find a location in that area (around Bayshore) a long time," Dimitropoulos said. "The opportunity came up where the developer was willing to sell a piece of land for us, and it worked out great because it's on part of the Bayshore development itself and will benefit from all the synergy of what's going on there."
The new restaurant will total 4,548 square feet. It will stand on an outlot along the shopping center's northern property line. It will have a double drive-thru and a 1,000-square-foot patio for outdoor dining. Its indoor dining room will be able to seat nearly 100 people.
Bayshore is undergoing significant redevelopment
. Recent milestones
include renovations to the rotunda area, a new Total Wine & More
and a renovated town square
called The Yard. Hundreds of new apartment units
are also under construction.
It appears the Target
store under construction at Bayshore is also close to opening. Target is taking over the former Boston Store space. It is hiring employees for the store.