Bayshore’s updated town square to open July 10

Redevelopment of the Bayshore mixed-use development in Glendale is progressing, and the property’s newly renovated town square is slated to open to the public on July 10.

Now known as The Yard, the public area will officially open with a concert as part of the Bayshore Sounds of Summer series, according to a news release. Bayshore’s operator, Cypress Equities, is aiming for The Yard to be a four-season community space featuring live entertainment and activities with both covered and open-air seating.

“Creating functional, open spaces for our guests is one of our key priorities,” Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities said in a statement. “The Yard is a new vibrant community space designed for people to enjoy, whether it’s experiencing a live event or catching up with friends – The Yard is the heartbeat of the property.”

Work on The Yard is nearly complete. Also, demolition of the former food court and adjacent retail spaces at Bayshore has been finished. Beautification work has also recently finished on the Kohl’s plaza on North Bayshore Drive, equipped with upgraded landscaping, lighting and walkways.

New artwork is also being installed throughout the property. Curated by local artist Emma Daisy, there will be more than 30 works of art by muralists, fine artists, sculptures, fabricators, illustrators and animators on display.

“Art is a core staple to invigorating Bayshore, and we could not be more excited to join with our vibrant local artist community to bring this vision to life,” Daisy said in a statement.

Bayshore features more than 75 merchants, offices and restaurants located northwest of West Silver Spring Drive and North Port Washington Road. Total Wine & More is opening there in late summer.