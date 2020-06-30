Target to open store at Bayshore

Target will open a store at Bayshore in Glendale, the town center’s operators announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the opening date for the new roughly 128,500-square-foot, two-story Target store is still undetermined. But construction is already underway on the former Boston Store building at Bayshore, where the Target store will be located. The building is on the east side of the property on Fountainview Drive next to the Lydell Avenue parking garage.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Target as an anchor tenant of the new and revitalized Bayshore,” Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities, operator of Bayshore, said in a statement. “From day one we have done our best to listen to the community and respond to the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences that they desire, and Target remained at the top of their list and ours.”

The first signs a significant new tenant would be located at the Boston Store building appeared this spring.

Glendale’s Community Development Authority officials in April approved signage plans for the building. At that point Cypress Equities had not revealed the future tenant of the building, which was originally slated for demolition.

The signage plans filed with the city showed three options for a freestanding sign and on the building’s exterior. The three were identical to each other, save for the colors: Red, blue and yellow. According to the meeting minutes, the building signage would have the tenant’s logo and name only.

The tenant announcement comes after Cypress Equities announced on Friday its newly renovated town square, called The Yard, will be open to the public July 10.

Bayshore features more than 75 merchants, offices and restaurants located northwest of West Silver Spring Drive and North Port Washington Road. Total Wine & More is opening there in late summer.