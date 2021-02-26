Culver’s restaurant planned at Bayshore

A Culver’s restaurant could be coming to Bayshore in Glendale.

According to city documents, a new 4,548-square-foot Culver’s restaurant building has been proposed for what’s known as Lot 2, a recently created 1.45-acre outlot along the shopping center’s northern property line.

The proposed building includes a double drive-thru along its north and west sides, as well as a 1,000-square-foot patio on its south side for outdoor dining. The interior dining area has a seating capacity of nearly 100 people.

Plans were submitted by a North Carolina-based design consulting firm and Illinois-based project architect on behalf of local franchisee Neo Gen II Inc., registered under Dimitri Dimitropoulos of Shorewood.

Construction would begin this summer, once all permits have been approved, according to the proposal.

The restaurant building would sit adjacent to another project that’s been proposed for the mixed-use property: four new apartment buildings totaling 316 units, west of North Lydell Avenue near Bayshore’s existing parking ramp.

Both the restaurant and residential developments will be considered by Glendale’s Community Development Authority meeting on March 4.

Culver’s daily operating hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Bayshore location would join the nearly 40 stores the Prairie du Sac-based chain has in southeastern Wisconsin. Currently, the stores nearest to Glendale are located on East Capitol Drive in Shorewood and West Schroder Drive in Brown Deer.

Development on Bayshore’s north side is part of a larger, ongoing redevelopment of the North Shore shopping center. Recent and upcoming milestones include substantial completion of renovations to the rotunda area and turning over the former Boston Store property to its future tenant, Target.