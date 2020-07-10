Bayshore owners proposing 316 new residential units

Bayshore could get four new apartment buildings totaling 316 units, under a new proposal filed with the city of Glendale by the group redeveloping the mixed-use property.

The plans call for the buildings to go up west of North Lydell Avenue, next to the existing parking ramp. Two would be built between the ramp and Lydell Avenue, one would be along the northern wall of the ramp and the last would be just north of that.

The largest building would total nearly 181,200 square feet with 119 units. It would also contain a courtyard terrace and 112 covered parking spaces. The other three would range in size from roughly 65,900 square feet to 83,350 square feet. Two would contain 59 units and the third would have 79 units.

A site plan also depicts a “shared urban plaza” between the two apartment buildings on the east side of the structure, and a pool just off Lydell Avenue and south of the northernmost building.

The project’s architect, Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson Architects, submitted the plans on behalf of Cypress Equities, Bayshore’s operator. The plans will be considered Tuesday by Glendale’s Community Development Authority. They will then need final approval by the Common Council.

But the plans are only conceptual, and may not represent what’s eventually built at Bayshore. That’s according to Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities.

“Apartments are, and have always been, an integral part of the overall development vision of Bayshore,” Williams said in a statement. “The recently released plans of the new Bayshore apartments are only conceptual in nature and not a complete depiction of the final product. However, we are in the process of developing our final plans for the new residential facilities, and we will continue to take in market feedback as it pertains to the ultimate product. Once those plans are eventually developed, we look forward to sharing those details in the near future.”

The apartment plans are just the latest being put forward for the redeveloping town center-style development. The property is adding a Target store (at an undetermined date) and a Total Wine & More later this summer. Today also marks the official opening of the development’s updated town square.

Bayshore’s total retail space is meanwhile being significantly downsized. Demolition of the former food court and neighboring retail spaces was recently finished.

Bayshore features more than 75 merchants, offices and restaurants located northwest of West Silver Spring Drive and North Port Washington Road.