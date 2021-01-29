See photos of Bayshore as its redevelopment makes progress

Former Boston Store building could soon be turned over to Target for tenant build-out

Work continues to transform the Bayshore mixed-use development in Glendale.

Recent and upcoming milestones include substantial completion of renovations to the rotunda area and turning over the former Boston Store property to its future tenant, Target.

Project contractor, Brookfield-based Hunzinger Construction Co., in December substantially completed renovations to the rotunda and turned the space over to Cypress Equities, the operator of Bayshore.

Work there included new paint, escalators, an art wall and a new hallway where the old “Building B” once stood. Building B contained retail tenants and led to the old food court, which is also gone.

The rotunda area contains a handful of retail tenant spaces. This includes a newly added, approximately 8,000-square-foot space on the east side of the rotunda that comes equipped with glass garage doors. A new east-facing wall was also built to enclose the rotunda following demolition of Building B. The wall features blue, black, gray and yellow Nichiha panels.

The rotunda art wall is ready for a new mural. Bayshore is working with Artist Uprising and local artist Emma Daisy to create the mural.

In all, there will be more than 30 works of art on display throughout Bayshore, made by muralists, fine artists, sculptures, fabricators, illustrators and animators.

This work follows the summer opening of Bayshore’s renovated town square. Now called The Yard, it serves as the heart of Bayshore and hosts community events. For instance, Bayshore held a Winter Blooms event last weekend, which featured floral ice sculptures and a live ice sculpting demonstration.

Renovations are also progressing on the future Target store. Bayshore announced in June that Target would occupy the 128,500-square-foot building, formerly occupied by Boston Store. Since then, Hunzinger has been busy with demolition and renovation work to prepare the building for its future occupant.

Kirk Williams, managing director of Cypress Equities, said in a December interview that Target would be delivered the building toward the beginning of this year in a “warm shell” state.

Work to the building includes new escalators, elevators, HVAC systems and front doors, and an updated building exterior.

“Everything on the interior will be ready for them to start doing their work,” he said.

Even so, Target will have a lot of work of their own to do before opening the store, Williams said. An opening date still hasn’t been set.

Construction could also start in the second or third quarter on some new apartment buildings at Bayshore, Williams said. The project would create 316 units across four new buildings west of North Lydell Avenue, next to Bayshore’s existing parking ramp.

Bayshore is also under contract with a quick-service restaurant for a 1.5-acre site, and is in talks with another restaurant, Williams said.

Williams’ comments came as part of a recent BizTimes Milwaukee feature exploring ways in which the Milwaukee area’s mall properties can find success in a changing retail environment.

