Target sets opening date for Bayshore location

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
The new Target store at Bayshore. Photo credit: Target

Target announced Friday that its new store at Bayshore in Glendale is set to open Sunday, Oct. 24.

Located in the former Boston Store building at 5701 N. Lydell Ave., the 128,000-square-foot store is Target’s 14th Milwaukee-area location. The company says it employs 2,500 people across its local store footprint. Target operates more than 1,920 Target stores nationwide.

The opening of the Glendale store comes well over a year since it was announced, in June 2020.

Bayshore’s newest anchor tenant is part of an ongoing redevelopment project at the North Shore shopping center. Recent milestones include renovations to the rotunda area, a new Total Wine & More store and a renovated town square called The Yard. Hundreds of new apartment units are under construction, and a Culver’s restaurant is planned on the north side of the property.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

