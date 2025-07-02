Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 7/2/25

Leases

Founders 3

Graphics, Inc. leased 4,472 SF at 1691 Renaissance Boulevard in Sturtevant. Brian Flood represented the Tenant.

Vision Forward leased 11,673 SF at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis. Patti Stevens and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, Lincoln Center TIC Group.

Noble Lift leased 5,666 SF at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, R2 Companies. Brett Deter represented the Tenant.

Baraboo Growth renewed 5,316 SF at 115 S 84th Street (Honey Creek II) in Milwaukee. Matt Hock and John Davis represented the Landlord, Black Deer Investment Group.

First Weber leased 5,452 SF at 6980 N Port Washington Road in Glendale. Jeanine Sweeney represented the Landlord, Adelman Properties, LLC.

Kingdom Warriors renewed 4,000 SF at N19W24075 Riverwood Drive in Pewaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Landlord, Squires III Waukesha.

Litchfield Cavo renewed 3,993 SF at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. John Davis, Ned Purtell and Matt Hock represented the Landlord, Millbrook Properties.

Boardman & Clark leased 2,972 SF at 18650 W Corporate Drive in Brookfield. John Davis and Patti Stevens represented the Landlord, Corporate 186, LLC.

Connie Home LLC renewed 1,674 Sf at 50 Pearl Avenue in Oshkosh. John Davis and Bob Flood represented the Landlord, BL Branch Group.

The Levy Company leased 1,364 SF at 231 E Buffalo Street in Milwaukee. Patti Stevens and Jeanine Sweeney represented the Landlord, 231 East Buffalo LLC.

Vierbicher leased 894 SF at 201 E Main Street in Reedsburg. John Davis and Bob Flood represented the Landlord, BL Branch Group.

Tom Bruss represented Goodfeet in leasing 2,401 SF at 1661 Deming Way in Middleton.

Conor Farrell and Jay Blom represented Sharon Seven Hills LLC in leasing 1,988 SF to A-Class Aesthetics at New Berlin City Center (15155 W. National Ave.) in New Berlin.

Sam Herbeck and Tom Bruss represented Wingstop in leasing 1,950 SF at 2935 N. Oakland Ave. in Milwaukee.

Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,719 SF at 626 Ogden Ave. in Milwaukee.

Ross Koepsel represented Walgreens in the lease termination transaction at 6707 W. Hampton Ave. in Milwaukee.

Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Mountain Mike’s Pizza in leasing 2,635 SF at 2300 S. Oneida St. in Green Bay. Jon Thoresen also represented the Landlord, Lee & Lee of Wisconsin, LLC in this transaction.

Conor Farrell and Matthew Beadle represented Mitchell Plaza Baceline, LLC in leasing 1,000 SF to La Segunda at Mitchell Bank Plaza (12416 W. National Ave.) in New Berlin.

Sales

Founders 3

Wangard Partners purchased W165N5830 Ridgewood Drive in Menomonee Falls for $17,000,000. Bob Flood, Andy Hess and Ned Purtell represented the Seller, Kohl’s Corporation.

Onedia Nation purchased 3344 Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon for $281,400. Bob Flood represented the Seller, Gregory Cole.

Hakan Hare and Tom Bruss represented Beltline Investment, LLC in selling the 42,146 SF retail building at 2118 W. Beltline Hwy in Madison

Nick Tice and Conor Farrell represented S&H Company in selling the 40,996 SF retail strip center at 4661-4675 Associated Dr. in Grand Chute.

Nick Tice and Conor Farrell represented S&B Partnership in selling the 18,000 SF Shops on Bluemound (16005-16025 and 16065-16075 W. Bluemound Rd.) in Brookfield.

Jon Thoresen represented JPMorgan Chase Bank in purchasing the 6,000 SF building (1.6 Acres) at 4520 E. Town Blvd. in Madison.

Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented Plaza Street Fund 358, LLC in purchasing 0.82 Acres at 1600 N. Central Ave. in Marshfield.

Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented AutoZone Parts in purchasing 1.02 Acres at 10617 Loves Park in Loves Park, IL.