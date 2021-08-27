Crumbl Cookies plans two more Milwaukee-area stores

Popular gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies is moving forward with what will be its fourth and fifth Milwaukee-area locations.

The chain’s Wisconsin franchise group recently signed a lease for a 1,668-square-foot space in Germantown, at W182 N9606 Appleton Ave., and a 1,596-square-foot space in Grafton, at 1258 N. Port Washington Road.

Since opening its first two Crumbl Cookies locations early this year in Sun Prairie and Madison, the group has expanded into the Milwaukee area — now with locations in Delafield and Oak Creek, and another opening Sept. 17 in Pleasant Prairie.

Crumbl Cookies serves a weekly rotating menu of four specialty cookie flavors (out of its 120-plus repertoire), in addition to its mainstay Milk Chocolate Chip and Chilled Sugar cookies. Cookies are baked fresh in-house daily and are available for takeout, curbside-pick up, delivery, and catering. Nationally, the Utah-based brand has more than 221 locations in 34 states, and growing.

Led by local operator Wes Henrie, the Wisconsin franchise group is on track to open three more stores this year, in Germantown, Grafton, and Appleton. Eventually, the goal is to operate a total of 12 Crumbl Cookies throughout the state, Henrie told BizTimes in June. The group, known as WIBB, is represented by Colliers International | Wisconsin. Josh Minkin brokered the lease transaction for the Germantown site.

Grafton’s Crumbl Cookies is expected to open in November. Hours of operations are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight, according to the city’s development newsletter. Opening details about the Germantown location have yet to be shared.