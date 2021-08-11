Crumbl Cookies to open Pleasant Prairie location in September

Just seven months after entering the southeastern Wisconsin market, popular gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies will open a third location in the region next month.

The new Pleasant Prairie store will be located at 9901 77th St., within the Shoppes at Prairie Ridge retail center.

Crumbl Cookies serves a weekly rotating menu of four specialty cookie flavors (out of its 120-plus repertoire), in addition to its mainstay Milk Chocolate Chip and Chilled Sugar cookies. Cookies are baked fresh in-house daily and are available for takeout, curbside-pick up, delivery, and catering.

The Pleasant Prairie store will be Utah-based Crumbl Cookies’ fifth franchise location to open in Wisconsin this year, joining others in Sun Prairie, Madison, Delafield and Oak Creek. It’s the next step in a rapid statewide expansion by Wisconsin franchise group WIBB.

The brand, nationally with more than 221 locations in 34 states (and growing), has been met with high demand since its January debut in Sun Prairie — so high that WIBB plans to open two more locations this year, in Grafton and Appleton. Eventually, the goal is to operate a total of 12 Crumbl Cookies throughout the state, said Wes Henrie, WIBB part owner and local operator, in an interview BizTimes Milwaukee in June.

“We tiptoed our way into it to see if it was a concept that would work in Wisconsin, and the community support was phenomenal,” said Henrie at the time. “We always believed that Wisconsin is the place, from comfort foods of beer and cheese to terrible, cold winters, that cookies are a nice complement.”