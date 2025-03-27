Log In
Restaurants

Bakery and coffeehouse planned for former Sip & Purr Cat Café space on Milwaukee’s East Side

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
2021 E. Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee. Photo from Colliers
Poppy Bakery will replace the former Sip & Purr Cat Café at 2021 E. Ivanhoe Place on Milwaukee’s East Side, according to a license application filed with the city.

The 1,800-square-foot space on the pedestrianized Ivanhoe Plaza will feature an exposed kitchen in the former cat playroom, a small number of tables and chairs, a bakery display and a variety of bakery items baked in-store, according to owner Amy Gorski.

“I want to create a space where people can slow down and enjoy life,” Gorski said.

Bakery items will include seasonal and farmhouse elements. Sesame banana bread, sour cream coffeecake, candied kumquat & orange blossom brioche buns, and London Fog morning buns will all be featured at the café as well as coffee from Milwaukee-based Valentine Coffee Co.

The café is 95% finished with its remodel, Gorski said. With the remaining paint and general housekeeping tasks finalized in the next few weeks, the café will be ready for a late May opening.

The café will be open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Sip & Purr Cat Cafe will move from Ivanhoe Plaza to Brady Street at 833 E. Brady St., the company announced in an Instagram post.

