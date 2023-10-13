Sip & Purr Cat Cafe to move from Ivanhoe Plaza to Brady Street

Sip & Purr Cat Cafe, currently located on a recently-pedestrianized portion of Ivanhoe Plaza on Milwaukee’s East Side, plans to relocate to Brady Street.

The cafe, where guests can book a time slot to play with adoptable cats and order beverages and snacks, will move to a recently-constructed building at 833 E. Brady St, according to a statement from Sip & Purr owner Katy McHugh.

McHugh said that Sip & Purr is purchasing the building where the cafe will be located in a deal expected to close later this year.

According to a listing from the building’s broker, Colliers International | Wisconsin, the building has about 1,900 square feet of first floor retail space with a residential unit above. The building has an asking price of $1.5 million.

“We’ve never been more committed to Milwaukee, the East Side, and our surrounding communities,” said McHugh. “Purchasing our own building will allow us to to take cat rescue to the next level.”

Since opening in 2018, the cafe has facilitated the adoption of more than 1,350 cats, the statement says.

Talk of a possible Sip & Purr relocation began this past June, when owner Katy McHugh expressed frustration at the pedestrianization of the block of Ivanhoe where her business is located. McHugh said her revenue and sales were down since traffic, cars, and parking were banned from the plaza.

“Our new location will be more accessible to folks,” McHugh said. “Remaining on the East Side, in closer proximity to the Deer District and downtown Milwaukee is perfect.”

While there are ongoing discussions and studies underway to redesign portions of Brady Street to be “pedestrian first,” Sip & Purr’s new location is not in the corridor that is being considered for pedestrianization.