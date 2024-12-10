Demolition at East Side hotel site begins, but construction start remains unknown

Demolition work has begun at a site on the east end of Brady Street on Milwaukee’s East Side that could become an 11-story hotel, though it’s unclear when construction of the new building will begin.

The two-story commercial building, known as Farwell Point, is being demolished to make way for the construction of a 130-room hotel on the triangular site at the busy intersection of Brady Street and Farwell Avenue.

The hotel, which would be the first major hotel on the East Side, will be flagged as a Hilton Tapestry hotel, according to an April press release from the International Luxury Hotel Association and BLVD Hospitality’s website, which lists the hotel as a “lifestyle hotel.” Tapestry by Hilton is known as a “soft brand,” which means each Tapestry hotel has a unique design, but guests can use rewards and other perks associated with all Hilton hotels.

HM Brandt is leading the demolition of the existing building, which began a couple of weeks ago, permits show. The building was built in 1987 and long housed a FedEx office on its first floor.

Plans for the hotel were unveiled in early 2023 by Klein Development, led by Mike Klein, and Jeno Cataldo, a frequent Klein collaborator and Brady Street business owner. They could not be reached for comment.

Klein has previously told BizTimes that construction of the hotel could start in late 2024, but the developers did not respond to request for an update on the timeline and no building permits have been pulled for the hotel site or its parking structure, which would be constructed across the street on a vacant lot at 1744-1750 N. Farwell Ave.