Restaurants

The Next Bar planned for former Eastsider space on Milwaukee’s East Side

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
1732 E. North Ave. Photo from Google
Learn more about:
BaccaNera EnotecaHarris Realty GroupPremier Closers LLCThe EastsiderThe Next BarUpper East Side BarWeichmann PropertiesAlex EdwardsCord HarrisStephanie Townsend

The Next Bar, a tavern-style cocktail, beer and wine bar, is planned for 1732 E. North Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side, formerly home to longtime college bar The Eastsider and most recently, Upper East Side Bar, according to city documents.

The 800-square-foot space will remain mostly the same with some minor upgrades to the paint, décor and seating, according to Next Bar owner Alex Edwards.

If approved, The Next Bar will open in early April.

The Next Bar will lease the space from Milwaukee-based property management company Weichmann Properties.

The Eastsider, which closed in 2017, was open for almost 20 years in the location. Since its closure, the space has been home to two other bars including BaccaNera Enoteca, a craft cocktail, beer and wine bar featuring European soccer game viewings, and Upper East Side Bar.

Upper East Side Bar opened in 2022 as an homage to The Eastsider under solo attorney and owner of Milwaukee-based Harris Realty Group, Cord Harris. Harris’ intention was “to bring it back to a modern version of what it used to be,” he said.

Edwards’ vision for The Next Bar shares some of the same ideals.

Upper East Side Bar was opened under Harris’ ownership from February to December of 2022 before selling the lease to Premier Closers LLC which included real estate agent Stephanie Townsend among others, according to Harris.

Premier Closers continued operating Upper East Side Bar.

Townsend was not immediately available for comment regarding the closure of Upper East Side Bar.

