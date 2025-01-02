Details emerge on proposed East Side apartments

A proposed apartment building on Milwaukee's East Side could include seven floors and 65 residential units, according to new information from the City of Milwaukee.ofis planning the project for the long-vacant property at 2560 N. Stowell Ave., located just off of the Downer Avenue commercial corridor. Before beginning the formal city review process, Bayside Development is planning a neighborhood meeting on Jan. 6 to receive feedback on its proposal, according to postcards received by neighbors. Plans for the half-acre lot show six floors of residential units, with one floor of parking above ground and one floor below ground. If built, the project would be the second new multifamily building surrounding the Downer Avenue commercial corridor. Last year, Milwaukee-based Three Leaf Partners and Milwaukee developer Michael DeMichele opened a 55-unit buildingThe Stowell Avenue property was previously owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Van Buren Management, which operates Downer Lakeview Commons, a medical office building at 2524 E. Webster Place, just east of the Stowell Avenue site. An affiliate of Bayside Management purchased the property in November for $1.6 million, according to state property records. Schafer’s current developments include plans for a new Bank of America branch with 16 apartments in Whitefish Bay. Schafer also, where a new Pizza Man location is planned, and. In 2006, Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises proposed an 11-story, 75-unit condo building at the 2560 N. Stowell Ave. site, but those plans never moved forward. Schafer did not immediately respond to request for comment.