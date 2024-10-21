Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Local developer purchases shuttered UWM residence hall

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
UWM's Purin Hall, 2600 E. Kenwood Boulevard. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Bayside DevelopmentUW-MilwaukeeThomas Schafer
Last updated

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has sold a shuttered residence hall — the latest in a series of changes to the university’s campus aimed at cutting costs. Purin Hall, a 17-unit residence hall at 2600 E. Kenwood Boulevard, was purchased by an affiliate of Milwaukee investor and developer Thomas Schafer for $2.1 million, according to state records.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.