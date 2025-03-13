Good City Brewing’s former East Side location rebranded to Wayfinder MKE

A former Good City Brewing taproom, located at 2108 N. Farwell Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side, has officially been rebranded into a new concept called Wayfinder MKE.

Explorium Hospitality Group acquired Good City Brewing’s four Milwaukee-area locations at the start of the year. A Wauwatosa, Deer District and Mequon taproom were all included in the deal.

The Wauwatosa site has already been rebranded into another Explorium Brewpub, while the Mequon taproom has closed. A final concept for the Deer District location is still in the works.

Owners Mike and Joan Doble previously told BizTimes Milwaukee the re-imagined East Side taproom will give guests an approachable yet elevated dining experience with small plates and shareables.

The roof will be transformed into a Hawaiian tiki bar to reflect the time the Dobles previously spent on the island paradise.

“It will be based on traveling and everything Mike and I love about finding great food around the world,” said Joan Doble via a social media announcement.

Wayfinder MKE will host a soft opening during the first week of April.