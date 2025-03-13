Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Good City Brewing’s former East Side location rebranded to Wayfinder MKE

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Explorium Hospitality GroupGood City BrewingWayfinder MKEJoan DobleMike Doble

A former Good City Brewing taproom, located at 2108 N. Farwell Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side, has officially been rebranded into a new concept called Wayfinder MKE.

Explorium Hospitality Group acquired Good City Brewing’s four Milwaukee-area locations at the start of the year. A Wauwatosa, Deer District and Mequon taproom were all included in the deal.

The Wauwatosa site has already been rebranded into another Explorium Brewpub, while the Mequon taproom has closed. A final concept for the Deer District location is still in the works.

- Advertisement -

Owners Mike and Joan Doble previously told BizTimes Milwaukee the re-imagined East Side taproom will give guests an approachable yet elevated dining experience with small plates and shareables.

The roof will be transformed into a Hawaiian tiki bar to reflect the time the Dobles previously spent on the island paradise.

“It will be based on traveling and everything Mike and I love about finding great food around the world,” said Joan Doble via a social media announcement.

- Advertisement -

Wayfinder MKE will host a soft opening during the first week of April.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.