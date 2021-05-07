Weekly Debrief: Couture construction; Summerfest lineup; Mitchell traffic takes off and more

Andrew Weiland, Lauren Anderson and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media discuss significant stories from the week, including The Couture finally moving forward, Summerfest announcing its lineup, Goodwill changing its headquarters, trade data showing economic activity picking up, more small businesses starting and passenger traffic taking off at Mitchell Airport.

Read more on these stories below:

From Andrew:

– Construction work for The Couture to begin Wednesday

– The Couture had to overcome yet another financial hurdle, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

– Developer Rick Barrett lays out his ideal setup for Couture’s 50,000 square feet of retail space

From Lauren

– Summerfest announces 2021 headlines

– Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin to move HQ to Milwaukee

From Arthur

– Wisconsin import growth outpacing exports in Q1, both up over pre-pandemic levels

– Mitchell Airport passenger volumes up 85% from February to March