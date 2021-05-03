Couture developers close on $104.7 million HUD-backed loan

The developers behind the long-awaited Couture project in downtown Milwaukee have closed on their largest source of project financing, a $104.7 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD said on Monday the HUD-backed Section 220 FHA loan closed on Friday.

“This is the largest FHA loan amount HUD has executed in the state of Wisconsin and the largest amount for HUD’s Midwest region since the year 2000,” HUD spokesperson Gina Rodriguez said.

The Couture is a 44-story apartment tower proposed for 909 E. Michigan St. Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development is the project developer.

By far its largest source of financing is the mortgage from Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily LLC. That loan, originally announced to be $103.5 million, was approved for a HUD guarantee in November.

Other funding sources include investor equity and tax incremental financing from the city of Milwaukee. The city assistance is specifically for infrastructure work and construction of a public transit center. It will serve the Hop streetcar and Milwaukee County’s future bus rapid-transit system.

Rick Barrett, founder and chief executive of Barrett Lo, announced in June he had secured the remaining equity needed to reapply for the HUD loan guarantee. Barrett Lo’s first application for a loan guarantee lapsed because the project didn’t have enough equity.

A spokesperson for Barrett Lo did not immediately provide a comment.

The Couture was first proposed in 2012 and has overcome a number of obstacles. The most recent roadblock came from City Hall this spring, when the city attorney initially refused to sign an updated project development agreement. City leaders quickly sorted out the dispute.