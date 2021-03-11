MCTS selects manufacturer for electric buses to be used on BRT route

Construction of $55 million BRT project slated for June start

By
Alex Zank
-
Image courtesy of MCTS
Image courtesy of MCTS
The Milwaukee County Transit System has selected a vendor to build its first battery-electric buses, which will be used on the county's $55 million bus rapid-transit route. The contract is with Nova Bus, a Canadian…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display