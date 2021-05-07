Developer Rick Barrett lays out his ideal setup for Couture’s 50,000 square feet of retail space

By
Alex Zank
-
Aerial View of the third floor outdoor dining terrace/public park and fourth floor apartment amenity terrace. Rendering: Rinka
Aerial View of the third floor outdoor dining terrace/public park and fourth floor apartment amenity terrace. Rendering: Rinka
Now that work on the $188 million Couture project is finally underway, developer Rick Barrett is laying out his vision of what the new high-rise will mean for Milwaukee. Part of that is the 50,000…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display