Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin to move HQ to Milwaukee

Citing a shift in its service delivery and work model, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. said it plans to move from its current headquarters in Greendale and will establish a new headquarters within its James O. Wright Center for Work & Training at 6055 N. 91st St. on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The organization is is listing its Greendale campus, located at 5400 S. 60St., for sale. Goodwill purchased its Greendale facility in 2014 for $6 million. The 164,800-square-foot building, located on a 14-acre site, is assessed at $4,790,300, according to Milwaukee County records.

In an announcement, the organization said the decision to sell its office was prompted by the organization’s focus on a service delivery model that “addresses the need for services to be more deeply embedded in the communities where Goodwill operates businesses and provides mission programs."

“We must meet people where they are in order to provide the highest level of support to community members,” said Jackie Hallberg, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin. “We are grateful to have been a part of the Greendale community and our commitment to southeastern Wisconsin remains strong. As the need for facility-based services decline, our model continues to evolve providing mission services in communities across our territory while remaining good stewards of our resources. This positions Goodwill for continued growth well into the future."

With the building sale, the organization’s leadership team will be distributed throughout its territory, which includes more than 90 locations across southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Goodwill said it is also implementing a hybrid work model moving forward, with employees working either onsite, remotely or a combination of the two, depending on the responsibilities and requirements of their role.

“Goodwill embraces the new normal of the hybrid work model,” said Hallberg. “We acknowledge the need for greater flexibility to advance an inclusive company culture and we have learned over the past year that it can be successfully done.”

The largest of 161 Goodwill organizations internationally, the southeastern Wisconsin arm of Goodwill has about 6,100 employees.

It has 70 retail locations and donation centers throughout the region. It also operates an e-commerce platform, commercial laundry and linen services, a full-service staffing and recruiting firm (Goodwill TalentBridge), and Goodwill Great Lakes, which provides food service, administrative and logistic services and laundry services for the U.S. Navy.