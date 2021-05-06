The Couture had to overcome yet another financial hurdle, due to COVID-19 pandemic

Developer had to create $42 million of new equity after some partners backed out

By
Alex Zank
-
Downtown aerial view from Lake Michigan. Rendering: Rinka
Milwaukee skyline rendering with The Couture on the left side. Rendering: Rinka
Rick Barrett Construction is finally commencing on The Couture, nine years after it was first proposed by local developer Rick Barrett, founder and chief executive officer of Barrett-Lo Visionary Development. The…

