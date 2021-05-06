Summerfest announces 2021 headliners

Summerfest announced the headliners for this year’s festival, which will debut under a new, 9-day format.

The artists scheduled to play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater are:

Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott on Sept. 2

Chance the Rapper with 24 Goldn on Sept. 3

Jonas Brothers on Sept. 8

Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow on Sept. 9

Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett on Sept. 10

Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 15

Miley Cyrus on Sept. 7

Three of those shows – Luke Brian, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band – were rescheduled from their original dates in June and July.

Summerfest officials decided to hold the festival over three consecutive weekends in September this year, compared to the traditional 11-day format in late June and early July, saying it will allow more time for festivalgoers to get vaccinated.

The festival will run September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

The full lineup of artists booked so far is available on Summerfest’s website.

“We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest and introduce a new festival format; more weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans,” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From first timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx, and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry.”

The dates for previously announced headliners Justin Bieber, blink-182, and Guns N’ Roses are pending. Festival officials are working with artist management to reschedule, Summerfest said.

This year, the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also host special Wednesday kick-off concerts prior to each weekend of Summerfest, with artists including the Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, and another yet-to-be-announced artists.