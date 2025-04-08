New craft brewery planned for former Cudahy fire station

More articles about the Milwaukee-area craft brewing industry:

A local microbrewery is planning to open its first taproom and production space in Cudahy.was founded in 2020 byand, who — influenced by Belgian beers — stray from the modern craft beer scene back to traditional, time-honored styles, they say. The company has primarily been operating via an alternating proprietorship atin Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood that allowed them to have their equipment, barrels and other production materials in the MobCraft space. "This was kind of a passion project on the side for a long time," Kayla said. "We've been talking to the City of Cudahy for years now trying to find the right space for us." Late last year, the Cudahy Fire Department moved one of its fire stations, opening up a 7,700-square-foot space at 4626 S. Packard Ave., located near Cudahy's downtown area. If all goes to plan, the couple is hoping to open their own taproom and brewery late this summer. Radix has its first public meeting with the city's Plan Commission Tuesday evening. Adam said that plans are still fluid, but the vision is to have an open-concept bar and taproom with sightlines into the production space. "People can expect to kind of see and be around our barrels, our tanks and fermentation process," Adam said. The initial menu will include pilsners and lagers, stouts and porters, several varieties of ales, and select cocktails, wine and cider, among other beverages. Additional revenue streams could include the sale of kegged and packaged beer, renting out the space for events and possibly bringing on an in-house food partner to expand the menu. The brewery will start with just Kayla and Adam as staff, but the couple hopes to grow the business in phases. In a memo to the City of Cudahy, Radix addressed the recent challenges in the craft brewing industry that have led toor change ownership, like MobCraft, but said they still see demand for breweries that bring a unique approach to communities that aren't oversaturated with them. "There's not a lot of craft beer down in Cudahy," Adam said. "I don't think there has been a brewery as long as we've lived here, so we see a need that we can fill. And I think talking to a lot of people around town, too, they're excited."