Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

‘Seismic shift’ hits local craft brewing industry

Good City Brewing acquired by Explorium, City Lights Brewing Company to close

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Good City’s van outside the Century City building.
Learn more about:
City Lights Brewing CompanyGood City BrewingThe Explorium Brewpub
Last updated

As 2025 begins, major changes are coming to Milwaukee’s craft brewing scene.

Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing, founded in 2016, announced today that it is being sold to The Explorium Brewpub, which has locations at Southridge Mall in Greendale and just outside the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

Explorium is taking over operations at all of Good City’s locations, which are located on the East Side of Milwaukee, in the downtown Deer District, Mequon and Wauwatosa.

- Advertisement -

The news comes one day after Milwaukee-based City Lights Brewing Company, located in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley, announced that it will close operations on Jan. 4.

“This decision was gut-wrenchingly difficult and comes after numerous challenges have made it unsustainable to continue,” City Lights Brewing said in a Facebook post.

Good City and City Lights join a growing list of craft brewery brands in Milwaukee that are disappearing from the marketplace. MobCraft, located in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, closed in November. Company Brewing in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood closed in May. Enlightened Brewing in the city’s Bay View neighborhood will close on Jan. 5.

- Advertisement -

“The craft beer industry has experienced seismic shifts and its future will require strategic alliances,” Good City Brewing said today in a Facebook post.

Image from City Lights Brewing Co.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee