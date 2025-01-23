New operators of St. Francis Brewery plan to revive a community gathering place

The new operators of St. Francis Brewery, Dheren Stewart and Shallece Saleen Peters, hope to combine their respective passions for food and music to revive a long-dormant community gathering place. St. Francis Brewery opened in 2009 at 3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., northwest of Kinnickinnic and Howard avenues. It closed 10 years later and the 7,100-square-foot