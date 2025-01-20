Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Boom to bust? What’s behind the recent spike in craft brewery closures and acquisitions?

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Brewers AssociationGathering Place BrewingGood City BrewingLakefront BreweryDan KattJoe YeadoMatt GaciochRuss Klisch

Craft beer has been making headlines over the past few months, and not necessarily in the way consumers have been accustomed to. A flurry of activity within Wisconsin’s craft beer scene, ranging from closures to acquisitions, has beer lovers questioning the state of the industry. Well-known Milwaukee businesses, including MobCraft and Enlightened Brewing, have shuttered

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.