Gathering Place Brewing acquires Grafton-based brewery

Gathering Place Brewing Co. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood has acquired craft brewery Sahale Ale Works in Grafton.

Sahale Ale Works, founded by Matt Hofmann, is an independent brewery and taproom located at 1505 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton.

Gathering Place, owned and founded by Joe Yeado, will continue producing Sahale-branded beers.

Gathering Place has been around since 2017, operating from a 4,100-square-foot warehouse and taproom at 811 E. Vienna Ave. The company, which specializes in European-inspired brews, opened a second location in Wauwatosa in 2022.

“Matt and his team have created something special that resonates with guests and serves the Grafton community,” said Yeado. “I’m thrilled that he has entrusted the brand to us and I look forward to working with the team to continue building and growing Sahale as a leader in the Wisconsin brewing community.”

Sahale operates a three-barrel brewing system alongside a 2,700-square-foot taproom and adjoining patio space. It offers a rotating selection of beer styles, including IPAs, fruit beers, sours, and barrel-aged options.

“I am super excited to build on what Matt has created at Sahale. I look forward to continuing to produce many of the fan favorites people have come to love, like Sky Breaker IPA and Voyager Golden Ale,” said Matt Cisz, head brewer at Gathering Place Brewing. “Matt has built a really fun and diverse portfolio of beers that allows for a lot of exploration into flavors and styles, and we will continue to build upon that strong foundation.”

Gathering Place will continue operating Sahale Ale Work’s location with few changes. Beer production will continue in Grafton with some brands being produced on Gathering Place’s larger brewing system in Milwaukee.

The increased volume will help serve the taproom and expand Sahale’s distribution to local bars and restaurants.

This transaction marks Gathering Place’s second acquisition in three years. In October 2022, Gathering Place acquired Stock House Brewing in Wauwatosa. That location became the Gathering Place Tosa Taproom+ Patio.