Two local executives join Waterstone Financial board

[caption id="attachment_529389" align="alignleft" width="289"]Molly Mulroy[/caption] Wauwatosa-basedhas named two local executives to its board of directors. The company, the parent of, announced thatandhad both been elected to its board. Mulroy is currently executive vice president and chief administrative officer at, the parent company of. She also serves on the boards of the Milwaukee Ballet and Milwaukee Women inc and is chair of the Milwaukee Tech Hub and Next Door Foundation boards. [caption id="attachment_616110" align="alignleft" width="278"]Laura Piotrowski[/caption] Piotrowski is chief executive officer and president of, a strategic advisory firm she founded in 2017. She also serves on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeastern Wisconsin. “We are honored to have Molly and Laura join the board of directors of WaterStone Bank and Waterstone Financial and help guide our organization,” said, chair of the Waterstone board. “Each brings a wealth of experience, proven strategic leadership skills, and a shared commitment to delivering value to our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve. We are excited to welcome their respective talents to the Waterstone family.”