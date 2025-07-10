Milwaukee entrepreneur launches fabrication shop INNOFAB

[caption id="attachment_616092" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Nathan Schnell[/caption]
INNOFAB
founder Nathan Schnell
comes from a long line of entrepreneurs, so when he told his family he wanted to launch his own manufacturing startup late last year, it came as no surprise to them.
Most recently, Schnell and two of his family members sold Milwaukee-based An-Kor Rack
to Franksville-based Engineered Products and Services
.
“We built metal plating racks for metal finishers and that’s how I cultivated all my contacts in the metal finishing industry,” said Schnell.
After staying with the business four more years, Schnell knew it was time to branch out on his own in December 2024.
He immediately launched INNOFAB, a fabrication shop offering advanced cutting and metalworking services. The startup operates within about 1,00 square feet of space at 5238 S. 13th
St.
“It really came down to cash,” said Schnell. “I had enough for a down payment on a house or to launch a business. I decided to start the business.”
INNOFAB’s unique business proposition is how quickly the startup can produce cut items, Schnell explained. While other companies might need two to five weeks to complete an order, Schnell says he can turn around product in two to five days.
"I'm able to stop what I'm doing to go take an order from somebody or help them troubleshoot," said Schnell. "It's kind of a white glove service in that way."
INNOFAB is industry agnostic and already works with a variety of clients in fields like health care, engineering, education and more. The startup can also cut most materials including rubber, plastic and metal.
Schnell currently has one cutting machine and is in the process of purchasing a new water jet cutter that will double his production capacity.
"With that second water jet coming in, we want to fill it with non-ferrous materials," said Schnell. "So, anything that doesn't have steel in it. Anything a plasma or a laser can't cut, we want it."
By the end of the year, he hopes to reach six figures in sales. Beyond that, Schnell also hopes he’ll soon be able to bring on new employees. Networking and business coaching continue to be a priority for him as he adjusts to being a first-time business owner.
"When I first started, I wasn't thinking about relationship building. Now, relationship-based sales are what I'm extremely attracted to," said Schnell. "I just want to introduce myself to the community."