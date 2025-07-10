New condo development proposed for vacant Wauwatosa village lot

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A new proposal has emerged for a long-vacant parcel at the edge of Wauwatosa’s village area, where multiple condo projects have previously stalled. Tenderland Real Estate, led by former Waukesha Mayor Jeff Scrima, is planning a four-story, nine-unit condominium building for the triangular, quarter-acre lot at 7746 Menomonee River Parkway. The property, once home to

Tenderland Real Estate, led by former Waukesha Mayor Jeff Scrima, is planning a four-story, nine-unit condominium building for the triangular, quarter-acre lot at 7746 Menomonee River Parkway. The property, once home to an office building, was purchased by the city in 2020 and cleared for redevelopment.

The proposed building would feature a design inspired by historic factories, using industrial-style materials. Each condo would be between 800 and 1,000 square feet and include two bedrooms. Units are expected to list for around $450,000, which is significantly lower than prior proposals, which had price points approaching $1 million.

In 2023, Galbraith Carnahan Architects had proposed four luxury townhomes for the site, but those plans were eventually dropped. Other firms, including Striegel Agacki Studio, Klein Development Inc., and Hintz Holdings, also submitted bids. Striegel Agacki returned with a revised plan earlier this year, but the city did not move it forward, according to city documents.

Tenderland’s proposal would be taller than previous concepts. With 10-foot ceilings in each unit, the total building height would reach approximately 48 feet, which is about eight feet over the area’s current zoning limit. The developer is seeking a zoning exemption to accommodate the added height.

The project also hinges on financial support from the city. Tenderland is requesting up-front tax incremental financing as well as a land donation to move forward.

The firm focuses on upscale condo developments in walkable downtown areas and has completed similar projects in Oconomowoc, including the 46-unit Fowler Lake Village and the under-construction, Victorian-inspired Lavinia by the Lakes.

"Condo development faces significant hurdles—stringent bank financing, litigation risks, and high post-COVID construction costs and rates—but our experience and tailored approach overcome these challenges," Tenderland's proposal says. "The proposed design, with high ceilings and historic inspiration, ensures marketability, as proven in our Oconomowoc projects."

The project is set to be reviewed by Wauwatosa's Community Development Authority on Thursday.