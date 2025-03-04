New brewpub to open inside Delafield’s The Grain building

Meadville, Pennsylvania-based craft beer and restaurant franchise Voodoo Brewing Co. is set to open its first Wisconsin location this month in downtown Delafield’s mass timber building The Grain.

Voodoo’s roughly 3,800-square-foot space located on the first floor of The Grain at 705 N. Genesee St. will have seating for 90 people and will serve a variety of craft beers, cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages and pub-style eats, according to franchise owner Bryan Ronning.

Voodoo will open its patio seasonally which will allow for roughly 60-70 more seats.

- Advertisement -

Its menu will feature burgers, salads, Friday fish fries, and several vegetarian and vegan items. Voodoo’s craft beers will accompany a full bar menu, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverage options like mocktails. No beer will be brewed on-site.

The goal in opening a Voodoo franchise in Delafield is to create a family-friendly, community gathering space “where the community can come in and talk to their neighbors,” Ronning said. The interior will be “brighter” than some of its neighboring businesses in the area, an aesthetic Ronning highlighted in his description of the space.

While southeastern Wisconsin remains a hub for craft brewing, despite the ups and downs of local breweries in recent months, Ronning is not concerned about oversaturation in the market.

- Advertisement -

“Delafield is ready for something like this,” said Ronning.

Voodoo will celebrate its grand opening on March 15 with first-drink-free specials for military personnel and emergency responders.