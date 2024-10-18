Delafield’s First Mass Timber Development Has Arrived

The Grain is Delafield’s first mass timber construction project filling a void within the city and making it a prime destination to work and play.

The development debuts as Hendricks Commercial Properties first mass timber project, located in the heart of Delafield, Wisconsin. Two, distinct buildings with 60,000 SF of office space, 18,000 SF of retail and restaurant space and 125 parking spots including underground parking options, completely transforming the one-acre vacant lot.

What is mass timber?

Mass timber is a state-of-the-art construction method that combines solid wood panels and beams to create a structure that’s exceptionally stable and versatile. It’s an environmentally friendly, low-carbon alternative to concrete and steel.

The Grain’s exterior brick façade differentiates itself from other mass timber projects throughout the country, giving it a timeless design that represents how buildings used to be made. Take a look inside however and you’ll see interior finishes that represent the future of modern-day construction. Exposed columns and ceilings create an open, refined space for tenants, providing a more desirable and appealing office or retail space.

Current tenants opening at The Grain:
• Brunch It up
• LiveFree Health
• Midwest Insurance Group
• NONA Nutrition
• RAIC Labs
• RBC Wealth Management
• Velvet & Tulle Boutique
• Voodoo Brewing Co.

Where do I go to learn more?

Contact leasing@hendricksgroup.net for availability or visit graindelafield.com for tenant & development updates.

705 Genesee Street • Delafield, WI 53018
608-466-5414 • graindelafield.com

Rachel Hendrickson, Leasing Manager, Hendricks Commercial Properties
Rachel Hendrickson is a Leasing Manager with Hendricks Commercial Properties, where she focuses on helping businesses find the perfect space to grow. With a passion for working closely with tenants, Rachel specializes in lease negotiations and tenant relations, ensuring each client finds a space that fits their unique needs. By analyzing market trends and identifying the best leasing opportunities, she helps tenants secure the right location to support their business goals.

