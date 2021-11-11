Nike store coming soon to Bayshore

Nike is the latest national retailer to join the tenant roster at Bayshore in Glendale.

The shopping center took to Facebook earlier this week, posting photos of storefront signage announcing “Nike by Bayshore” will open winter 2022. According to a map on Bayshore’s website, Nike will occupy a 8,303-square-foot space along N. Centerpark Way. The storefront previously housed Victoria’s Secret, which closed 250 stores last year, including its Bayshore location.

Bayshore declined to provide additional information and Nike’s media relations department did not immediately respond to questions sent via email.

Storefront signage includes a link to Nike’s retail jobs site. The new store is currently hiring department managers (known internally as coaches) and specialists, according to its website.

Nike has two outlet stores in southeastern Wisconsin, in Johnson Creek and Pleasant Prairie, but this will be the brand’s first full-line location in the state. Currently, the nearest full-line Nike store to Milwaukee is in downtown Chicago.

Headquartered in Oregon, Nike has 30 full-line stores, 204 factory stores and 91 Converse stores in the U.S. Its international footprint is larger, with a total of 723 retail stores.

Nike by Bayshore is evidence of the retail center’s continued efforts to reinvent itself, with its ongoing multi-million dollar redevelopment and wave of new tenants. Target opened last month in the former Boston Store space, and Crumbl Cookies plans to open early next year. Other recent milestones include renovations to the rotunda area, a new Total Wine & More store and a renovated town square, called The Yard. Hundreds of new apartment units are under construction, and a Culver’s restaurant is planned on the north side of the property.