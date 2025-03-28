Krones buys another building near its U.S. HQ in Franklin

Franklin-based Krones Inc.
continues acquiring properties near its U.S. headquarters with the purchase of the former Schwan’s Home Delivery facility.
Krones bought the building located at 9740 S. 58th
St. for $1.25 million, state records show. The facility is just south of the company’s U.S. headquarters, located at 9600 S. 58th
St.
Last September, Yelloh, the company formerly known as Schwan’s Home Delivery, said it would cease operations nationally
. Locally, 13 Yellow workers at the Franklin location lost their jobs.
This is the second building
Krones acquired this month. Last week, state records showed the manufacturer bought a 18,320-square-foot industrial building at 9710 S. 58th St.
It was previously occupied by Creative Wood Products. Krones told BizTimes it did not have a specific plan for the building.
Representatives with the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment related to the purchase of the former Schwan’s building.
Krones is the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG
.
More stories about Krones: