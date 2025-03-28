Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Krones buys another building near its U.S. HQ in Franklin

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Former Schwan’s Home Delivery facility at 9740 S 58th St Franklin
Former Schwan’s Home Delivery facility at 9740 S 58th St Franklin. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Krones AGKrones Inc.

Franklin-based Krones Inc. continues acquiring properties near its U.S. headquarters with the purchase of the former Schwan’s Home Delivery facility. Krones bought the building located at 9740 S. 58th St. for $1.25 million, state records show. The facility is just south of the company’s U.S. headquarters, located at 9600 S. 58th St. Last September, Yelloh,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.