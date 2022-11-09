Krones acquires Kenosha County specialty equipment manufacturer

Franklin-based Krones Inc., a subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, has acquired a majority stake of Salem Lakes-based R+D Custom Automation LLC.Terms of the deal, which closed Nov. 9, were not disclosed. R+D supplies machinery and equipment for the production and filling of containers for the pharmaceutical industry. In 2020, the company announced plans to move from Illinois to the Salem Business Park in Kenosha County. Krones’ acquisition of R+D will support the company’s strategy of growing outside the beverage industry. “R+D has a clear, solid footprint in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as a steady history of success. As Krones works to increase its imprint in this market, the technology, solutions, and equipment developed by R+D provide an ideal platform to expand our efforts,” said Holger Beckmann, president and CEO of Krones Inc. The acquisition of R+D strengthens Krones’ activities in the life science and pharmaceutical market, which shows above-average growth. In R+D, Krones gains an experienced team as it ventures into this new market, as well as established customer relationships with pharmaceutical groups. Both company locations will remain open, and all employees will retain their positions. R+D will continue to operate under its own name. “Krones is a world-class company with an incredible history and an expansive reach. The team at R+D is excited to move forward with an organization that recognizes and values our contributions and can help promote them on a global scale,” said Loren Esch, CEO of R+D Custom Automation.