Krones acquires Kenosha County specialty equipment manufacturer

By
-
From left are Eric Holmes, R+D CTO; Norbert Broger, Krones AG CFO; Christoph Klenk, Krones AG CEO; Loren Esch, R+D CEO; Sebastian Schaefer, Krones AG M&A; and Holger Beckmann, Krones Inc. CEO and CFO. Image courtesy of Krones.

Franklin-based Krones Inc., a subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, has acquired a majority stake of Salem Lakes-based R+D Custom Automation LLC. Terms of the deal, which closed Nov. 9, were not disclosed. R+D supplies machinery and equipment for the production and filling of containers for the pharmaceutical industry.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

