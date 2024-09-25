Yelloh, formerly Schawn Food Company, to cease operations and lay off local workers

Marshall, Minnesota-based Yelloh
, founded as The Schwan Food Company in 1952, is ceasing operations nationally after facing “insurmountable business challenges,” the company announced Monday.
Locally, 13 Yelloh workers based in Franklin will lose their jobs on Nov. 22 due to the company ceasing operations.
Across Wisconsin, 79 workers are impacted. Yelloh has approximately 1,110 employees delivering frozen foods to consumers across the country.
Yelloh made frozen meals, foods, treats, and ice cream accessible to American homes by delivering products to neighborhood doorsteps with its fleet of iconic yellow trucks.
“The current Yelloh team has worked hard against external headwinds such as the nationwide staffing challenges and crushing food supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic,” said Michael Ziebell
, a Yelloh board member who was a 22-year veteran of the company before returning recently to the board. “These challenges, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and competitive pressures that have been building for over 20 years, made success very difficult. Digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company.”
In a Monday statement, the company cited multiple business challenges for the decision to cease operations, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.
Yelloh will wind down operations over the next two months. The last day products can be purchased via Yelloh trucks will be Nov. 8.