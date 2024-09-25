Subscribe
Transportation & Logistics

Yelloh, formerly Schawn Food Company, to cease operations and lay off local workers

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Image courtesy of Yelloh
Learn more about:
Yelloh
Marshall, Minnesota-based Yelloh, founded as The Schwan Food Company in 1952, is ceasing operations nationally after facing “insurmountable business challenges,” the company announced Monday. Locally, 13 Yelloh workers based in Franklin will lose their jobs on Nov. 22 due to the company ceasing operations. Across Wisconsin, 79 workers are impacted. Yelloh has approximately 1,110 employees

