Krones Inc. planning to acquire majority stake of Ampco Pumps Company  

By
-
Pictured from left are: Holger Beckmann, Krones CEO and CFO; Uta Anders, Krones AG CFO; Sebastian Schaefer, Krones AG M&A; Lori Neisner, Ampco executive vice president; Michael Nicholson, Ampco president; Buelent Bayraktar, Krones AG head of process technology; and Christoph Klenk, Krones AG CEO.

Franklin-based Krones Inc., a subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake of Glendale-based Ampco Pumps Company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ampco manufactures sanitary pumps, mixing, and blending equipment for the food, beverage, dairy, personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display