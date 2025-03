Franklin-based Krones Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer Krones AG, has purchased an 18,320-square-foot industrial building at 9710 S. 58th St., just south of Krones’ facility at 9600 S. 58th St. State records show the company spent $1.3 million to buy the building, which sits on a 1.4-acre

Franklin-based Krones Inc. , the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based integrated packaging and bottling line system manufacturer, has purchased an 18,320-square-foot industrial building at 9710 S. 58St., just south of Krones' facility at 9600 S. 58th St. State records show the company spent $1.3 million to buy the building, which sits on a 1.4-acre parcel of land and was formerly occupied by. Representatives from Krones Inc. told BizTimes the company does not have plans for the facility at this time.