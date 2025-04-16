Log In
Restaurants

Former Lost Valley Cider Co. space in Walker’s Point to become Mexican restaurant

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Former Lost Valley Cider Co., located at 408 W. Florida St. Image courtesy of Lost Valley Cider.
Banderas, a Mexican restaurant concept from Milwaukee-based Caravan Hospitality Group led by Mike Eitel, is planned for Lost Valley Cider Co.’s former location at 408 W. Florida St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Banderas will occupy roughly 1,100 square feet on the ground level of the Brix Apartment Lofts building and will have indoor and seasonal outdoor patio seating, according to an application filed with the city.

The restaurant is set to open in late May and will serve a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes like burritos, chimichangas, soups, Mexican pizza, tortas (Mexican sandwiches), and enchiladas.

Banderas will add to Caravan Hospitality’s other Milwaukee locations including Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady St.; SportClub, 750 N. Jefferson St.; and Barrel Burrito Co. and Experts Only Apres Bar, both 782 N. Jefferson St.

Lost Valley closed its doors in June of 2024 after eight years of business at the location on Florida Street. A decline in patronage partnered with the inability to export its products during the COVID pandemic forced the company to shut down, similar to a collection of other local microbreweries during that time.

Eitel was not immediately available for comment on the new location.

