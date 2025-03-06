Wantable expanding in Walker’s Point

Milwaukee-based online fashion retailer Wantable
is expanding its Walker’s Point headquarters following the purchase of the neighboring Schulte Poultry building, located at 916-918 S. First St.
The building was bought by Republic Holdings LLC for $825,000, according to state records. The entity is led by Jalem Getz
, president and CEO of Wantable.
The property will be renovated and house Wantable Digital, the company’s standalone creative unit that specializes in photography, copywriting and advertising services. Renovation work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026. The renovation project will be led by DeMichele Co.
, with financing provided by Old National Bank
.
[caption id="attachment_608044" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Jalem Getz[/caption]
Wantable Digital currently operates within 3,500 square feet at Wantable’s headquarters, located at 909 S. Barclay St. Wantable Digital will expand into approximately 6,400 square feet at the new location.
“We are committed to investing in our community and creating an inspiring work environment for our employees,” said Getz. “This expansion underscores our belief in the power of creativity and digital innovation to drive the future of online retail.”
Wantable Digital supports the company’s digital strategy, which includes live-streamed fashion shows hosted on Wantable’s brand websites and across social media platforms. The company plans to expand its live fashion broadcasts from twice a week to daily.
Getz also hopes Wantable Digital will soon be able to offer its creative services to other online retailers, leveraging the increasing use of artificial intelligence in digital advertising.
Getz does expect the Wantable team to grow following the expansion, but is unsure by how much due to a number of outside factors.
"We are growing, and as such, we will most certainly add employees—various factors influence where we hire, including political climate, access to talent, and so on," he said. "In the past, I have not felt the governor or mayor have created a welcoming business environment here in Milwaukee. As a result, we opened offices in California a few years ago and that team has grown by 1,000% in four years."
Wantable Digital relocated to Wantable’s headquarters last summer from the company’s distribution center near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The move provided greater collaboration opportunities with corporate teams and access to Wantable Café, an on-site restaurant offering complimentary food and beverages to employees and open to the public at 123 E. Walker St.
Wantable, founded in 2011, operates an online personal styling service featuring apparel and fashion accessories through a try-before-you-buy subscription model. The company employs approximately 100 team members at its Milwaukee headquarters, 150 at its Milwaukee distribution center, 30 at its Los Angeles distribution center, and 30 employees in the Philippines.