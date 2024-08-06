Detail Doctors moves to Walker’s Point

, a provider of automotive detailing, ceramic coating, window tinting, and paint protection services, has moved its operations from the Yankee Hill neighborhood, just north of downtown Milwaukee, to a larger facility in the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Detail Doctors’ new address is 646 S. 2nd St. It was previously located in a 1,980-square-foot building at 1334 N. Van Buren St. The Walker’s Point location is triple the size of the Van Buren Street location, according to the company’s website. Detail Doctors says it routinely services high-end vehicles such as Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. In announcing the move, the business says the relocation of its operations are a result of its “rapid growth.” The larger facility in Walker’s Point will provide room for advanced equipment and additional staff, the business said. "Our new facility is designed to offer our customers a more modern and spacious environment," said Detail Doctors owner