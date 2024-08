An H&R Block office is planned for a 1,200-square-foot space in the Trio apartment complex in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, according to a permit application filing with the city. The H&R Block office is planned for a space at 1030 S. 2nd St. The tenant improvement project for the space will cost about $89,300, according

Anoffice is planned for a 1,200-square-foot space in theapartment complex in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, according to a permit application filing with the city. The H&R Block office is planned for a space at 1030 S. 2nd St. The tenant improvement project for the space will cost about $89,300, according to the permit filing. Trio is a three-building apartment complex development by New Land Enterprises . The project was completed in 2016. Kansas City-based H&R Block Inc. is a tax preparation company with about 12,000 retail tax offices, including numerous in the Milwaukee area.