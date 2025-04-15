Eagleknit Building in Walker’s Point lands three new tenants

The Eagleknit Building in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood has landed three new tenants this year, all moving from the Historic Third Ward.
Located at 507 S. 2nd St., the building is the former Eagle Knitting Mills manufacturing plant that closed in 1991. In 2020, a renovation led by Wangard Partners
was completed and the building began welcoming office tenants.
New tenants this year include Tredo Group
, an architecture and design studio that will occupy 2,050 square feet. Tredo Group was previously based at 219 N. Milwaukee St.
“Our new office location will provide a tremendous collaboration area for our team to connect with clients and help to inspire what the future of their facility needs may be,” said owner Jeff Tredo
, in a press release.
Other new tenants include Dan Beyer Architects
and Islands of Brilliance
, according to permits filed with the City of Milwaukee.
Dan Beyer Architects will occupy about 2,100 square feet. The firm is moving from a space at 225 E. St. Paul Ave.
Islands of Brilliance, a nonprofit that provides creative programs for students on the autism spectrum, will occupy about 3,300 square feet. The organization is moving from 415 E. Menomonee St.
