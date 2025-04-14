Vegan pizza restaurant to open in Bay View

Cedar Teeth, a vegan and vegetarian pizzeria, is planning to open its first brick-and-mortar location in a historic building at 2375-2379 S. Howell Ave. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

The space will have seating for 45 guests inside plus additional outdoor seating during the summer season. The new location will serve as Cedar Teeth’s restaurant and wholesale production facility, and will offer shared commissary space to other restaurants looking to rent, according to owner and head chef Hannah Roland.

Its new space is slated to open between mid-summer and early fall and will operate as a counter service restaurant serving its homemade sourdough pizza crust and focaccia, homemade pop tarts and a variety of salads, Roland said.

Roland will operate the restaurant with her husband, co-owner and head baker Chris Roland, as well as their daughter Ixi, who will work as a front-of-house associate.

Previously, Cedar Teeth operated out of a building two doors north of its new location and used the space solely as a wholesale production facility for its pop-up evets and distribution to local partners like Outpost Foods. Cedar Teeth will move all of its operations from its old space to its new one.

