Riley’s Social House owners to open Bay View location

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The planned locationj for Riley's Bar + Burger at 100 E. Montana St. Image from Google Maps
The owners of Riley’s Social House in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will open a new location in Bay View at 100 E. Montana St. in a building 50% bigger than their Third Ward location. Riley’s Bar + Burger will feature a large outdoor section for patrons and their dogs.

In the likeness of Riley’s Third Ward location, Riley’s Bar + Burger will be dog-friendly and will allow patrons to utilize several on site dog-friendly amenities like doggy cabanas, fenced-in play areas for unleashed dogs, and several new dog-friendly menu items like a doggy cheeseburger and fries, said John Ludwig, co-owner of Riley’s with his wife Jessica.

Riley’s Bar + Burger is planned for a 3,200-square-foot industrial building, located just off of South Chase Avenue, with a 2,400-square-foot outdoor patio. The space will feature 20 indoor seats, 16 bar seats outside plus 16 tables on the patio. Riley’s new location will differ slightly from its Third Ward location with the addition of a glass garage door, indoor carpeting, a large outdoor seating and dog-friendly play area, and a walk-up bar window for carryout food and beverage orders, Ludwig said.

The new bar and restaurant is planned to open in May and will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 midnight every day.

Riley’s Bar + Burger’s menu will have some of the same offerings as its Third Ward location (at 411 E. Menomonee St.), but will have a few specialty items like Wagyu smash burgers, sandwiches, cocktails and more of a focus on domestic beers instead of craft.

Ludwig’s intention in opening Riley’s Bay View location is to create a new hub for the Riley’s brand and become a neighborhood staple for social gatherings and the pet-owner community.

While no definitive plans have been made yet, Ludwig mentioned the possibility of adding a rooftop bar to the Bay View location in the future.

