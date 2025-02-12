Oakberry Acai plans location in Bay View

[caption id="attachment_606550" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Rendering of the Bay View location for Oakberry Acai.[/caption]
Quick-service acai bowl and smoothie restaurant Oakberry Acai
plans to open a location in the KinetiK
apartment building in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, according to plans submitted to the city by KSK Architects
.
Oakberry Acai offers acai fruit bowls and smoothies. Founded in Brazil in 2016, Oakberry opened its first U.S. location in 2019 and now has more than 40 locations nationwide (all in California, New York and Florida) and more than 700 locations in 40 countries.
Acai is a small, dark purple berry, which comes from a palm tree in the Amazon rainforest.
Developed by Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises
, KinetiK apartments opened in 2020. The six-story building, located southeast of Kinnickinnic Avenue and East Bay Street, has 140 apartment units and ground floor retail space. Current retail tenants in the building include Paloma Tacos & Tequila, Mochinut donut shop, JB Nails & Spa, and Eyes on the Lake optometrist. Oakberry Aci is planned for the space just north of Mochinut.
[caption id="attachment_606551" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
KinetiK apartment building in Bay View.[/caption]